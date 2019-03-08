Chew Valley bite the dust as Hornets make it three wins in a row to climb to fourth

Hornets 1st XV vs Chew Valley.Try for Hornets by Andy Weller. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hornets picked up a bonus point after sweeping to a 28-12 victory over Chew Valley to move up to fourth place at the Nest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornets 1st XV vs Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Hornets 1st XV vs Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

On a bright, breezy day, the hosts started strongly and after finding themselves defending a lineout, Billy Kirk stole the ball to start a successful attack.

After the ball had gone down the line and back, the forwards joined in as Matthew Parker was in good form and Paul Morrissey crashed up in midfield before the ball found its way to Charlie Carter who went over to open the scoring in the 20th minute.

A lack of concentration from the restart led to a penalty for Chew, who kicked to the corner, but again another lineout was stolen by the Hornets who were dominant in all set-pieces.

However, Chew looked to attack from deep and got within a metre of the line, only to drop the ball as they looked certain to score.

Hornets 1st XV vs Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Hornets 1st XV vs Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Both sides then spent the remainder of the half attacking and defending, but not breaking through until Carter added a penalty in front of the posts to go into half time 8-0 up.

And the hosts, like at the beginning of the game, started the second half brightly as debuntant Hayden Tuttiett moved the ball quickly, before passing it down the line to Andy Wheller to go over in the corner to put them 13-0 up.

Carter added three more points before Grady Wright scored the visitors' first try of the afternoon to move them within nine points of the home side.

At 16-7 and the game in danger of going one way or another, Luke Sparkes Brown powered through a hole close to the maul to move the visitors within four points.

Hornets 1st XV vs Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Hornets 1st XV vs Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

However, two tries in the last four minutes gave Hornets some breathing space.

Rob Dempsey, who has been with the club since the age of five, celebrated his 100th appearace as he picked up a try after good work from Parker saw him feed the ball to Tuttiett, who delivered it to Jack Martin before laying it off to centurion Dempsey, who had the simple task of going under the posts to hand Carter an easy conversion.

And the hosts secured a bonus point after good interchanging play between Joseph Gadd and Mua Inoke saw the former go over in the corner to secure victory.

Hornets are back in action this Saturday as they look to build on their three-game winning streak when they travel to Cleve.