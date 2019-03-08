Advanced search

Rugby: Hornets Chargers celebrate super season

PUBLISHED: 09:16 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 11 June 2019

Hornets Chargers under-12s

Hornets Chargers under-12s

Archant

Hornets Chargers under-12s celebrated a fantastic season at their presentation evening.

Zach Combstock and Tedy Hayes took the coaches player of the year award, while Cole Harding and Charlie Roberts received the most improved award.

Rohan Conroy won the core values award and shared the parents' player of the year award with Hayes, while Combstock was named players' player.

Hayes took the under-12 trophy, while Combstock was named captain for next season.

A club spokesperson said: "The team have developed well and become a tight unit playing some great rugby throughout the season.

"The commitment, enthusiasm and team spirit the boys show is a credit to the coaches and club.

"They are looking forward with enthusiasm to becoming juniors in September as they move up to under-13s and an almost full-size pitch."

Hornets Chargers: Will Kane, Sam Morris, Zach Combstock, Charlie Roberts, James Powell, Rohan Conroy, Rhys Phillips, Noah Turner, Harley Jones, Ollie Thorne, Josh Price, Jack Cockayne, Ellis Roberts, Dylan Hawley, Billy Hayes, Logan Livingstone, Cole Harding, Tedy Hayes, Kalem Lawrence.

