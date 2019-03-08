Advanced search

Youth Rugby: Hornets Chargers get better of Bridgwater

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 October 2019

Hornets Chargers under-13s face the camera (pic Jo Kane)

Hornets Chargers under-13s face the camera (pic Jo Kane)

Archant

Hornets Chargers under-13s produced a great team effort to win 50-35 at Bridgwater.

The visitors opened the scoring early on, before Bridgwater hit back to level.

And Chargers worked hard to add three more tries in the next 10 minutes, only for the hosts to reply in kind to make it 20-20 at half time.

The second half saw Chargers up their game considerably, with simple but quick rugby seeing them score six more tries.

They did miss a few tackles at the other end to allow the home side to touch down three more times, but it was a fine win for Chargers.

Logan Livingston and Zach Combstock finished with a hat-trick of tries apiece, with Dylan Hawley, Rohan Conroy, Oli Spinks and Jack Cockayne also going over.

