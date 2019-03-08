Hornets claim comfortable win at Cleve to make it four in a row for in-form outfit

Hornets made it four wins in a row after a comfortable 23-8 victory over Cleve on a very wet and windy day at the Hayfields in Emmersons Green.

The Hornets travelled to Bristol and, with the wind at their backs in the first half, were awarded an early penalty in front of the posts which Charlie Carter duly converted to make it 3-0.

The hosts from the restart applied some pressure of their own and an infringement by Hornets led to a penalty at long range, which Cleve's talented fly half kicked to level the scores.

The visitors restored their lead after Alex Hawkins went round the corner with the ball only to be held short before the ageless Paul Morrissey gathered to crash over for a try which was converted by Carter to put Hornets 10-3 in front.

Mua Inoke caused chaos in midfield with his strong running and another penalty for Carter opened up a double-figure gap.

Then, after the break, another lineout 10 metres out saw Morrissey crash over from short range to restore the Hornets' confidence and move them 15 points ahead at 18-3.

The visitors added their third try of the match after Quentin Querl went over in the corner before Cleve, as Hawkins had just come back from being sin-binned for the Hornets, upped their intensity and a charge down kick was pounced on to pick up their well-deserved try and move the scores back to 23-8.

With Hornets keen to get a fourth try and bonus point, the visitors looked to have got it when Bailey was clear, but covering defence snuffed out the attack.

And after an altercation between the two sides the referee handed out a yellow card to one from each side as the Hornets picked up another well earned victory.

It was another solid team performance by an ever-improving team which puts Hornets in third place in the table with some big games coming on the horizon.

With the World Cup final being played on Saturday, the Hornets -who had been drawn at home to Clifton seconds in the Bristol Combination - will now play their Cup match tonight (Thursday) at 7.30pm at the Nest to allow all the teams to support England.

The club will be open from 8am on Saturday and anyone wanting to book a breakfast can call John on 01934 621433.