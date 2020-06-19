Hornets give old playing kit new home to help UK-based charity The Luhimba Project

All smiles for the pupils at Ngembambili School as they wear the kits donated by the Hornets. Archant

Hornets RFC have started work with The Luhimba Project to give their old kit a new home and support a worthwhile cause, writes Josh Thomas.

The small UK-based charity has been supporting the remote and poverty-stricken village of Luhimba and surrounding areas in Southern Tanzania, East Africa since 1984 to help the very poor community improve its quality of life through better facilities for education, health, agriculture and clean water.

To help the project and support the Luhimba community, the Hornets have donated a full set of playing jerseys which have been presented to the Ngembambili School to the delight of the pupils and staff.

Former secretary and member for the last 35 years Keith Powell says the idea to help came when he was playing bowls for Ashcombe Park Bowling Club after a member’s daughter was going out to the village and asked if anyone had any sports gear they could kinky donate.

After finding old kit at the stadium, Powell handed them to head volunteer Paul Temple, who did the rest.

“To be honest it’s absolutely brilliant,i t’s a wonderful thing for us to be doing and for Paul and his people,” he said.

“If we can give them anything that will help them, which to be honest is of no use to us.

“The shirts last time we sent to them were an old sponsor and obviously we don’t use them any more and they were nearly brand new shirts which the kids absolutely love.”

After finding a second kit at The Nest, which Powell says will hopefully be able to be sent over in a couple of weeks time, he says he hopes the club can continue to give to the charity in the years to come.

“If we can continue to do it, we will,” he added.

“We would rather have the stuff go to someone who could make use of it rather than it being put into a clothes warehouse and to be shredded up and they are very appreciative.

“Sport owes a lot back to whoever they can give back to. The sport gets a lot from the public and if we can give anything back then we certainly will.

“It would only have been wasted otherwise but now it’s been made very good use of and hopefully we will continue sending them stuff whenever we get it.”