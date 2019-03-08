Rugby: Hornets girls earn derby win over Winscombe

Action from the match between Hornets under-15s and Winscombe (pic Pete Holder) Archant

Hornets under-15 girls battled to victory over local rivals Winscombe in a hard-fought derby at The Nest on Sunday.

Paige Swain produced some strong runs at centre, while player of the match Miriam Bailey tackled and rucked hard with Jas Buckthought, Emily Liddington and Scarlett Lawrence.

Sophie Beckham, Chloe Thompson, Swain, Evie Webster and Beth Tindall combined well in the backs and Hornets took the lead when Swain was tackled just short and Bailey swept over the line.

More exceptional tackling kept Winscombe at bay, as Paige Hoddinott and Willow Hull joined in the defensive effort, with Kerys Owen, Anna Littlewood-Hillsdon, Grace Upward, Amber Peart and Ella Zaire strong in the front five.

Hornets went further ahead when Bailey sent Swain barging over for a try, converted by Hull, and Winscombe were held up over the line as it ended 12-0.

A spokesperson said: “The game was a pleasure to witness, ferocious from both sides, evenly matched and played with a great rugby spirit. Well done to a very capable Winscombe side and our very own Hornets girls.”