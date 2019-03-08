Rugby: Hornets girls prove too hot for rivals

Hornets under-15 girls and their Avonmouth rivals face the camera (pic Pete Holder) Archant

Hornets under-15 girls were too hot for Avonmouth as they ran out 50-5 winners at the weekend.

They survived an early spell of pressure from the home side to open the scoring with a try from Paige Swain, converted by Willow Hull.

But Avonmouth were held up just short in reply, before Hull kicked into space and then tackled the home full-back for Miriam Bailey to claim the loose ball and touch down.

Hull converted to make it 14-0 and the front five of Kerys Owen, Anne Littlewood Hillsdon, Grace Upward, Caitlyn Harris and Hattie Parkman dominated in the scrum.

Jas Buckthought, Emily Liddington and Bailey did great work at the breakdown to force mistakes which led to a penalty, kicked to touch by Hull.

And after winning lineout ball, Hornets saw Paige Hoddinott show great pace to under the posts for a third converted try.

Wings Evie Webster and Beth Tindall threatened, as Swain and Chloe Thompson combined well to move the ball out wide quickly.

And Hornets began the second half well, with good tackling by Buckthought, Beckham and Liddington keeping the hosts on the back foot.

Buckthought broke from the back of a scrum and found Harris, who put Swain over for a fourth converted try, before Webster and Tindall swapped sides to enable the game to continue as 15-a-side.

Iris Crabb and Issey Pring came on for Hornets but the home side opened their account with a deserved try.

The injured Hull was replaced by Webster, with Owen bulldozing over for her first try of the season to make it 33-5.

Beckham was next to dot down out wide and Crabb collected a kick and ran 75 metres for her first try for the team, which Beckham converted to make it 45-5.

Webster took the restart and showed great footwork to beat several defenders and score a superb solo try, which brought up the half-century of points for Hornets, as Owen and Crabb shared the player of the match award.