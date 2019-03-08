Advanced search

Hornets under-15 girls pick up second win of the season at home against Avonmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 October 2019

Hornets Girls under 15s head of the upcimg season.

Archant

The Hornets under 15 girls delivered a sting in the tail after they recorded their first win in four games after overcoming Avonmouth 27-22 at the Nest.

After bad weather had been predicted for their away game against their local rivals, the decision was taken to move the game to Hornets' home ground and make full use of their 4G pitch facilities.

From the off, the visitors started the stronger and had the hosts pinned back on their own line.

Tough defending from Kerys Owen, Iris Crabb and Billie Chenoweth nearly held out but the early pressure soon turned into a 5-0 lead for Avonmouth.

The teenagers rallied after the restart and were soon level following a great penalty kick to the corner by Emily Disney who eventually found herself at the back of the subsequent driving maul and crashed over in the corner.

Another two quickfire tries followed from Chloe Thompson and Grace Metcalf as the Hornets looked like they may run away with the result.

Unfortunately with the girls feeling like the job was done, they relaxed a little too much which let Avonmouth right back into the game with a score just before half time.

Avonmouth again started the strongest in the second half and soon levelled the score at 15-15, after the the hosts were camped on the opposition line.

Needing to lift up their performance, the girls were given a stern talking to by the coaches about the prospect of losing four games in a row.

Inspired by the talk, the home side seemed to find a foothold in the game with some strong running from the likes of Grace Upward, Chloe Cox, Darcy Reed and Evie Webster.

And despite what seemed like a lost opportunity, Emily Liddington pulled off a great move as she ripped the ball from an opposition player to slide under the posts for her second try of the season, before Disney added the extra two points.

Not to be outdone and topping off an excellent performance, Chloe Cox powered her way over for the Hornets fifth and final try of the game securing their second victory of the season after their opening -ay win over Davenport.

The Hornets are back in action this Sunday when they travel to Broad Plain.

