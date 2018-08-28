Hornets’ poor run continues with heavy defeat at home

Hornets rugby v St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Hornets’ poor league form continued with a heavy defeat at the hands of St Ives.

Hornets 12 pts

St Ives 38 pts

Hornets poor run continued with another heavy defeat at a very wet Nest.

St Ives started strongly and opened the scoring after five minutes with a penalty kick, even though the strong wind made kicking very difficult.

Hornets then spent most of the next 30 minutes trying to get their hands of the ball. The visitors played a quick offloading game, and even though they kept it tight, mainly using their forwards.

It seemed that every carry made a dent in the home defence and a combination of poor tackling and a lack of physicality to win the ball back resulted in a period of sustained pressure from St Ives during which they scored three tries to lead 0-18.

With half time approaching, Hornets did eventually enjoy some possession. Danny Bailey went close and then Steve Pape carried well and Jordan Humphris moved the ball wide to Charlie Carter who scored.

Hornets scored again in the first minute of the second half. St Ives spilled the ball, Hornets kicked it into the visitors half and Ozzy James won the foot race to touch down. Humphris converted and Hornets were back in the game at 12-18.

However, the home side could not keep up the momentum and again could not keep the ball for any period of time.

With the Hornets set piece again struggling and the defence leaking, St Ives kept up their quick game and as the game wore on registered a further three tries and a penalty to finish the game convincing 12-38 winners.

It will be back to the drawing again this week for Hornets. They now find themselves 10th in the table at the halfway stage and travel to Bridgwater on Saturday for the first of the return fixtures.