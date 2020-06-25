Hornets ‘did everything to keep their players safe’ in first training session back

Charlie Carter during Hornets first training session at The Nest on Tuesday night. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography. Archant

Hornets did everything to keep their players “as safe as possible” in their first training session back in the current Coronavirus pandemic says head coach Jon Richardson.

For the first time since March, over 60 players met at The Nest on Tuesday night in three hour slots.

The front five joined at 6pm, the middle five at 7pm, which was then followed by the back five from 8pm.

“It was really good,” said Richardson, whose side will now meet twice a week, every Tuesday and Thursday.

“We split it down into three groups. We had 61 in total come through to training, that was really pleasing to have that many numbers,” added Richardson.

“The boys loved it, there was a lot of smiles on faces.

“Just being back seeing people you know is enough for some of them at the moment, but they worked hard in the session.

“There were lots of old faces, some new faces, just a really enjoyable session. Short, sharp we only went one hour for each group. It was really nice, lovely weather, pitch was in a great nick, overall fantastic.”

Health and Safety Officer Eric Griffiths put in place the rules to ensure proper safety measures were taking place.

Richardson added: “He had written us a proper risk assessment, we had hand sanitisers, entry points, ball washing stations.

“We had everything that we could in place to make it as safe as possible for the boys.

“Obviously no contact, social distancing we managed it pretty much all the way through.

“It’s obviously very different to what any of us are used to but I suppose it’s one of those things you’ve just got to get over, you just have to adjust to the times and do what you can.”

But Richardson still wants more players to join as they get ready to compete in the South West Premier for the first time since 2018 when the new season starts after finishing South West One champions last term.

“We are always looking for new players,” he said.

“We’ve got a great set-up at the Hornets now. There seems to be a fantastic buzz and vibe around the club.

“Everyone seems happy, everyone wants to work hard. It’s a great place to be at the moment. If anyone out there fancies a tryout at our club just come along.”