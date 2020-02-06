Hornets seal big bonus point win after 60-22 thrashing of Bridgwater & Albion rivals

Matt Parker powers through between the posts during Hornets match with Bridgwater & Albion. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hornets made it seven wins in a row at The Nest as they thrashed rivals Bridgwater & Albion 60-22 in their latest South West One encounter.

The visitors came into the game with four wins in a row, including against one of the league contenders last time out at home, winning 21-14 against Devonport.

The wind was very strong from side to side and after a long kick from their own half, the hosts opened the scoring through Ozzy James.

However, Bridgwater replied instantly from the restart, after the Hornets gave away a soft penalty which allowed skipper Stuart Heal to kick over.

With new-found confidence Will Monro stole the ball n midfield before passing to Simon Honey to storm away for a try under the posts to put the visitors in front for the first time

But the home side restored their lead after Matthew Parker went over for his first try of the day before Charlie Carter added the extras.

Hornets now were about to enter the defining period of play, firstly, when great handling and pressure got them inside the visitors 22 and Danny Bailey was able to find Rob Dempsey, who went over and Carter converted to open up a decent lead.

Hayden Tuttiett and Neil Chenoweth then teamed up in a tackle and the ball was stolen for Hornets to apply more pressure on their way to the line before Parker went over for his second and Hornets' bonus-point try, which was also converted by Carter.

And when Adam Francis ghosted through to put Dempsey over the line agani, another Carter conversion completed the first-half scoring with Hornets completely in control.

The home side went down to 14 men after the restart when the referee carded Harris and Bridgwater got themselves back into the game with a penalty try.

Bailey Jackson was then also sin-binned for a 10-minute break as the Hornets found themselves down to 13 players for eight minutes.

But depsite being low in numbers Alec Chase squeezed over before Bridgwater got on the scoresheet again with a try of their own through Monro.

With the Hornets back to full strength, Mua Inoke scored a fine solo try, which was also his first for the club, before further tries from Parker, who completed his hat-trick, Joe Gadd and James completed the scoring to seal a terrific win.

The Hornets are next in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Chew Valley in a top-of-the-table clash.