Hornets make if four wins in a row after defeating Thornbury 29-24

Hornets on the attack. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hornets returned to winning ways after defeating South West One leaders Thornbury 29-24 at a very gloomy, damp Nest on Saturday.

After losing Callum Lane to a serous injury the hosts took the lead when Charlie Carter slotted a penalty to put them 3-0 up.

With the forwards in control, Hayden Tuttiett fed Mua Inoke who found Courtney Harris, before linking up with Alex Francis to go under the posts.

Carter converted but Thornbury then had chance to attack from a scrum on halfway and were rewarded with a well executed try by Harry Glew.

The visitors knocked on from the restart and the resultant scrum in their 22 had them under pressure, with Matthew Parker making ground and Tommy Bailey coming round the corner to pop the ball to debutant Ayden Chenoweth, who went under the posts on his return to the club.

Carter added the extras again, but Thornbury got deep into the Hornets 22 and a very efficient catch and drive by their forwards put James Phillips over as they cut the gap to seven points.

Thornbury were now growing in confidence and had Hornets on the back foot, getting into position for another catch and drive lineout on the five-metre line with Sam Evans' try converted by Jack Pinker to level.

However, the home side went back into the lead as Parker launched an attack before finding Jack Martin and he picked out Ozzy James out wide who scored another well-taken try.

Thornbury would move into the lead for the first time, though, as Jack Hussey stole ball from a home lineout and secured a bonus point with their fourth try, as Pinker's conversion made it 24-22.

Hornets regained the lead after they were awarded a scrum on Thornbury's 10-metre line, as the ball was shipped by Tuttiett to Martin, who found Francis.

He spotted a gap behind the Thornbury defence before chipping over and following his kick to regain possession and was strong enough to break through the cover to score the bonus-point try as the home supporters erupted in celebration.

Carter added the conversion as the hosts secured a close-fought 29-24 victory to make it four home wins in a row ahead of a trip to Keynsham on Saturday (3pm).