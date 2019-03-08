Advanced search

Rugby: Hornets Rebels enjoy Avonmouth outing

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 April 2019

Hornets Rebels under-10s in action (pic Pete Holder)

Archant

Hornets Rebels under-10s impressed in their latest fixture at Avonmouth Old Boys on Sunday.

Boasting a larger squad than their hosts, Hornets saw Corbin and Oliver offer to play for the opposition.

And as the game progressed the Rebels shone with some fantastic link-up play between Aaron, Freddie, Kieran and Millie.

Strong rucking by Xander, Archie and Sam showed their dominance in this area, while Joshua, Rhino and Marlowe held the line and tackled anything that came at them.

Rebels moved the ball well towards the wing where Henrie and Ben found their legs with some fantastic long runs.

And all of the Hornets youngsters showed real passion and team commitment throughout the different games on a morning of enjoyable rugby for all concerned, which bodes well for the future of the junior and mini section.

