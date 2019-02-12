Rugby: Hornets Rebels get kit help

Hornets Rebels under-10s in their new kit Archant

Hornets Rebels under-10s have been looking the part on the rugby pitch during the current season thanks to a sponsorship deal.

The Rebels are a mix of boys and girls who train and play every Sunday morning from 9.45am-11.30am at Hornets Rugby Club at Hutton Moor.

And the youngsters have been able to wear new team shirts thanks to the generosity of Paul and Mark Evans, from Combi Care Weston Ltd of Bridgewater Court.

Any children who might be interested in giving mini and junior rugby a try are welcome to come along to a Sunday morning session to have a chat with team coaches to see if it would be suitable.