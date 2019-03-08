Hornets RFC enjoy 10th golf society tour to Portugal

Hornets RFC members on their golf tour Archant

Hornets RFC's golf society took their 10th annual tour to Portugal last week.

A group of 40 travelled and teams were set as the over-44s and 44 & unders.

The older group took first day honours 5.5-4.5 after a variation of the Texas Scramble format, despite some strategic pairings from Young Guns captain Dexeter Nettleton and vice-captain Josh Hallett Fairhurst.

Paul Pollard and Martin Harris put out what looked like strong pairings on day two for a four-ball betterball but the Old Timers were edged out 6-4 to fall behind in the overall running, as Fairhurst had a hole in one at the second.

After celebrating the 10th anniversary of the tour at the Thai Beach Club on Saturday, players returned to the course for the singles on Sunday.

The senior members looked to be making the most of the conditions early on, but their younger rivals rallied to win 12-8 for a 22.5-17.5 victory overall to extend their lead in the head-to-head series to 7-3.

Special thanks were given to Wayne Hadley at Concierge UK for organising the trip.