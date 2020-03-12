Hornets secure bonus point win over Devenport Services to move 10 points clear

The Hornets celebrate their first try of the afternoon against Devenport Services through Callum Lane. Archant

The eagerly awaited contest between South West One West's two top sides Hornets and Devonport Services did not disappoint in front of a bumper crowd at the Nest.

Hayden Tuttiett in action for the Hornets against Devenport Services. Hayden Tuttiett in action for the Hornets against Devenport Services.

Devonport started strongly but a thumping tackle by Matt Parker put Hornets on the attack and Charlie Carter kicked a penalty after the visitors were caught offside.

However, Devonport replied almost instantly after the ball was shipped wide which saw Corey Jamieson score an unconverted try.

The next few minutes saw Hornets under pressure and it took a huge tackle from Andrew Wheller to turn the momentum back their way as Carter struck his second penalty to make it 6-5.

From a lineout 25 metres out, the well organised Hornets pack drove over for impressive hooker Callum Lane to score the first of three tries in an eight-minute spell.

Hornets' victory over Devenport Services has moved them further ahead in table with just four games left. Hornets' victory over Devenport Services has moved them further ahead in table with just four games left.

Hornets then clicked into gear and scored again moments later as Hayden Tuttiett fed the rampaging Parker five metres out and there was no stopping the big number eight, as Carter's conversion put some daylight appeared between the sides.

Just before half-time, Hornets controlled possession with Bailey Jackson carrying strongly through Devonport's defence and Danny Bailey probing for an opening to put prop Alex Hawkins over for a trademark one yarder with Carter again converting to make it 25-5.

The hosts were foolish enough to take their foot off the gas which led to a second unconverted try for the visitors through Jake English just before the end of the half.

Hornets started the second half with another try, when the menacing Mua Inoke appeared in midfield to create an easy run in for Oscar James on the right flank.

Try scorer Ozzy James in action for the Hornets during their 38-10 victory over Devenport Services. Try scorer Ozzy James in action for the Hornets during their 38-10 victory over Devenport Services.

After Parker was yellow carded, the hosts continued to come forward and Wheller looked to have scored a try, but his effort was ruled out for a forward pass in the build-up.

Centre Adam Francis' last contribution to the match was to force his way over for a try, though, which made the score 35-10.

In the dying stages Carter added his third penalty to complete the scoring and bring the curtain down on a very enjoyable afternoon.

With four very tough games to come it's all to play for as Hornets travel to a talented Thornbury side, in what is sure to be another challenging test, on March 21.