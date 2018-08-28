Advanced search

Rugby: Hornets 33 Thornbury 12

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 January 2019

Hornets celebrated the new year and return from injury of captain Rob Dempsey by beating Thornbury 33-12 in South West One.

The hosts started well at The Nest, but it was Thornbury who opened the scoring with a penalty.

Hornets were then held up over the line and Joe Gadd broke through and touched down only for the referee to rule it out for crossing.

Matt Parker was forced off with a leg injury and Hornets had to reshuffle their pack, with Ash Locker joining the impressive Courtney Harris in the second row, as Ross Cheeseborough moved to the flank and Lewis Brake to No.8.

The sides swapped further penalties to see Thornbury 6-3 up, but Hornets broke out of defence through Ozzy James and when the ball was moved wide the visitors deliberately knocked on and were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes.

The resulting penalty and a successful lineout saw the forwards drive towards the line and the ball was moved wide where Gadd was on hand to touch down.

A Jordan Humphris penalty made it 11-6 and Thornbury were again reduced to 14 men for a dangerous tackle.

Hornets kicked to the corner and after the first maul was pulled down, the next lineout saw the forwards drive to the line and Philip Hobbs break off to score.

Thornbury replied with penalties either side of the break to make it 16-12, but Hornets were looking good when they moved the ball around and a further try came when Charlie Carter was stopped just short of the line and James was on hand to pounce and go over.

The hosts survived a spell of pressure, before Jack Richardson won clean ball at the lineout and a swift move saw Gadd break the line and draw the final defender before a perfectly timed pass put Carter clear on the wing to bag the bonus point.

Thornbury threw caution to the wind and Sean Disney intercepted an ambitious pass before cantering the length of the pitch to score.

Humphris converted to complete the scoring for Hornets, who are set to host Cullompton this weekend as they look to climb the table.

Scorers, tries; Joe Gadd, Philip Hobbs, Ozzy James, Charlie Carter, Sean Disney. Con: Jordan Humphris. Pens: Jordan Humphris 2.

