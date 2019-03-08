Hornets girls prove too hot to handle for hosts with an impressive half-century haul

Hornets under-15 girls proved too hot for hosts Kingswood in a 12-a-side contest in Bristol.

Action from Hornets under-15 girls' match with Kingswood (pic Pete Holder) Action from Hornets under-15 girls' match with Kingswood (pic Pete Holder)

Both teams competed ferociously at the breakdown, with Hornets under pressure in the six-player scrums.

But Kerys Owen, Emily Liddington, Grace Upward, Ella Zaire, Caitlyn Harris and Jas Buckthought kept working hard to not give in to a larger Kingswood pack.

Liddington and new centre Miriam Bailey won lots of possession at the breakdowns and a strong run by scrum-half Paige Hoddinott led to the first try, although Sophie Beckham could not convert.

Hoddinott broke through tackles with Bailey in support and it wasn’t long before Swain went on a trademark run to score and make it 10-0.

Beckham tackled hard and showed great foot work and the ball was released to the backs where Bailey took it on and popped a pass to Issey Pring who touched down.

A successful Beckham conversion was followed by Kingswood’s first try, before Evie Webster’s running set a platform for another Bailey try on the left just before half time.

The second half started strongly for Hornets with on-form Beckham receiving the ball from Hoddinott and stepping away to beat the defence and cross to make it 27-5.

The home side claimed their second score, before Hoddinott spotted a gap and broke tackles to score and she completed her hat-trick soon after, with Beckham converting to make it 39-10.

A third Kingswood try followed, but that was as good as it got as strong defensive work from Liddington, Buckthought, Owen and Upward kept them at bay.

Bailey continued to disrupt the home side and player of the match Beckham sidestepped her way over and converted to make it 46-15.

Hornets were not finished yet, though, and another charging run from in-form Swain saw her go over the line, with the confident Beckham on target once more to complete a 53-15 victory.

It was a fantastic team effort by Hornets, with all 12 players playing a big role against a competitive opponent.

The under-13 nd under-15 girls train on Wednesday (6-7pm), while the under-18s train from 7-8pm. All abilities welcome.