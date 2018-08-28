Advanced search

Hornets girls get the better of Avonmouth and Clevedon rivals in triangular event

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 January 2019

Hornets under-15 girls in action against Clevedon (pic Pete Holder)

Archant

Hornets under-15 girls got the better of both Clevedon and Avonmouth in a triangular tournament on Sunday.

Hattie Parkman crashed over for the opening score against Avonmouth, with Willow Hull adding the conversion.

And Hornets doubled their lead when a clearing kick was taken by in-form Sophie Beckham, whose elusive running saw her break several tackles and pass to scrum-half Paige Hoddinott to go over for another try converted by Hull.

The front row of Anna Littlewood Hillsdon, Kerys Owen and Paige Swain held firm in the scrum, as second-rows Amber Peart and Parkman tackled ferociously.

The back-row trio of Miriam Bailey, Ella Zaire and player of the match Jas Buckthought gave Avonmouth a torrid time, but they got a converted try in reply.

Hornets had the last word as Beckham, Thompson and Webster ran hard lines to gain ground, with wings Tindall and Crabb always in support.

And a third try was scored when Hoddinott broke tackles and stretched out to touch down, with Hull converting once more.

After a short break, Hornets were back in action to face their Clevedon rivals and hard running from number eight Swain put them on the back foot.

More strong running by the backs, including new girl Reid Palfrey, saw Hornets pushing closer to the line and when Swain was stopped just short, Bailey was on hand to touch down.

The front five of Grace Upward, Lawrence, Owen, Parkman and Montgomery were strong in the pack, showing great control, and quick to the breakdowns.

Buckthought did a lot of good work on the flank, as Bailey stole ball and Swain produced some more trademark runs.

Hoddinott showed speed all over and Hull joined the line to race away on the left wing, with Pring as a decoy, to touch down under the posts and convert her own try.

Clevedon managed to get on the scoreboard themselves in the second half, breaking away and touching down, but Hornets ran out 12-5 winners to complete their double.

And they then saw five of their squad – Hoddinott, Thopmson, Beckham, Upward and Buckthought – play for Avonmouth as guests against Clevedon, helping them to a victory.

