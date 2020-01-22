Advanced search

Help Hornets U8s win competition to meet Exeter Chiefs

PUBLISHED: 08:12 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 22 January 2020

Hornets under eights hope to win a competition set up by Exeter Chiefs.

Hornets under eights hope to win a competition set up by Exeter Chiefs.

Archant

Hornets under-eights have called on the community of Weston to like a picture and help them win a competition set up by Exeter Chiefs.

The winners will get entry to a Showpiece Festival at Sandy Park before the children will see a game and meet the players afterwards.

The squad has around 20 boys and girls and have been together for the last year and a half, with some players playing longer.

Assistant coach Steve Edwards has asked the community to give the children an 'amazing opportunity' and make their 'dream come true'.

"They're a fantastic bunch of kids and a pleasure to coach. They have been going from strength to strength every single week," said.

"All you need to do is click on the link, find the image of hornets u8s and click LIKE on the photo."

The deadline is tomorrow!

See https://www.facebook.com/BradfordsBuild/photos/a.2999615063406285/2999615603406231/?type=3

