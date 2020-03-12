Hornets set to relish their match with Thornbury says coach Richardson

Hornets coach Jon Richardson says they will 'relish the challenge' when they take on Thornbury at Cooper's Farm on Saturday week (March 21).

Tries from Callum Lane, Matt Parker, Alex Hawkins, Ozzy Jones and Adam Francis moved the Hornets 10 points clear at the top of the South West One table after defeating Dev0nport Services 38-10.

'We knew Devonport were going to be tough against us. They're a good side, really good, well coached,' said Richardson.

'Four games to go we are not going to get over-excited by that.

'That's one more out of the way. We've got four more games against very good sides, everyone's hard to beat in this league. We will just try to keep this train rolling.'

With no game for two weeks, Richardson says they will head to South Gloucestershire looking to cement themselves further in contention for promotion.

'We've got a week off then we have Thornberry next who are another side in form, but we will relish that challenge and look forward to it. I'm sure the boys will be up for it,' he added.

'We will have a quiet week this week. It has been a long season, the boys have been working really hard, and then we will go hard into the week to play them up there.

'We've played them before, they've got dangerous backs, a good forward pack. We will have to be top on our game to beat them up there.'

Last Saturday was the sixth game in a row where the Hornets have picked up a bonus point victory for scoring four or more tries in a game and Richardson has called on his men to transform their home form onto their travels.

'We definitely score tries at home, that's not a problem to us. We've got three away games coming up let's hope we can match that form away from home,' he added

'Unfortunately three of our four games aren't here, that's irrelevant to us now. We've got to keep our heads, keep working hard and get those results away from home.'

Richardson was also full of praise for their loyal supporters, who once come again in their numbers last Saturday.

'Our fans are amazing, they are so behind the team, they are a fantastic bunch and really care,' he said.

'We are pleased to keep producing to keep them happy. We work for them.'