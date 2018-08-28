Hornets’ juniors enjoy narrow success over Bath

Hornets Under-13s. Archant

Hornets Under-13s recorded a narrow victory over Bath in an entertaining match at the Nest.

After grinding out an away win in Gloucestershire last week, Hornets Under-13s hosted Bath in an entertaining game.

The Hornets got off to a flying a start with a try in the corner in the opening minutes of the game. The next few minutes saw Bath get some ball in hand which allowed them to pull a try back, shortly followed by a second which set the scene for the rest of the game.

With both teams playing some excellent rugby and the scoreline regularly ticking over, neither team managed to get a sufficient lead to be comfortable and went into the last five minutes the game tied at six tries apiece, when Hornets finally managed to edge back in front and lead 7-6.

Bath were not to be outdone and went straight back on the attack from the restart and probably spent their most sustained period camped on the Hornets try line.

The home side held firm and managed to turnover the ball and break out of their 22 to go the length of the field to score one final try as the whistle went for full-time and manage am eight tries to six victory.

Scorers: Josh (3), Owen, Tommy, Thomas, Callum, Mitch, Rowan.