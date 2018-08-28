Advanced search

Rugby: Hornettes hold off Thornbury in thriller

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 January 2019

Lucy Mager scores her first try for Hornettes against Thornbury (pic James Wain Photography)

© 2018 James Wain, All Rights Reserved

Hornettes claimed a tense 35-33 win over Thornbury in their first league game of 2019.

Hornettes full-back Stacie Godfrey looks for a gap against Thornbury (pic James Wain Photography)Hornettes full-back Stacie Godfrey looks for a gap against Thornbury (pic James Wain Photography)

No.8 Hannah Handsford picked up from the base of a scrum to set Abbey Constable away to win a penalty.

And after a quick tap, Lucy Mager drove under the posts and converted her own try.

It was a similar story for the second try as Handsford sent Constable under the posts before Mager added another conversion, but the hosts hit back to make it 14-7.

Kerry Mullinder recycled the ball and released Mager for her second converted try, but Thornbury had the final say with another converted try before half time.

Lucy Mager goes on a run before scoring her second try for Hornettes against Thornbury (pic James Wain Photography)Lucy Mager goes on a run before scoring her second try for Hornettes against Thornbury (pic James Wain Photography)

Hornettes scored first after the restart as Carris Pickup touched down and Mager converted, only for Thornbury to reply again.

Constable then received a yellow card and the hosts scored twice to go five points up with three minutes left.

But Rhi Wain surged forward to send Mager up the wing and under the posts and her successful conversion sealed victory as Thornbury missed a last-gasp penalty.

