Hornettes Ladies looking to use last season as stepping stone towards future sucess

Hornettes Ladies will be teaming up with Hope Health ahead of the 2020/21 season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography. Archant

Looking back on the season that has just passed, the Hornettes Ladies have sown the seeds of recovery and will aim to head in the right direction up the league table next season, writes Josh Thomas.

Hornettes Ladies' Rhiannon Wain has been selected as Captain for the upcoming season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography. Hornettes Ladies' Rhiannon Wain has been selected as Captain for the upcoming season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography.

The squad has grown in size, which helped greatly on game day and bonded well, and improvements have been seen in all aspects of their game.

These improvements have been aided by Jason Simms, who has joined the coaching team alongside Mark Constable, bringing a vast array of rugby knowledge with him.

The league season stats show the Hornettes played 15 games, winning four and losing 11, but five defeats were by seven points or less.

Eight players scored tries for the team and three scored conversions, taking their points total to 206.

Hornettes Ladies' Lucy Mager has been selected as Backs Leader for the upcoming season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography. Hornettes Ladies' Lucy Mager has been selected as Backs Leader for the upcoming season. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography.

The defence also strengthened, leaving the points difference of 87, both of which are an improvement on the past season.

The Hornettes will be teaming up with Hope Health, a local charity born with the simple aim of making people fitter, healthier and happier in a welcoming community atmosphere.

The Ladies are also very pleased to announce Heston Group as their team sponsor for the third consecutive year and would like the thank Tim and Sian for their continued support.

In the past few seasons the playing squad have chosen the team captain but from this season the skipper will be selected by the coaches and moving forward they will introduce an on-field leadership group.

Hornettes Ladies currently play in the National Challenge 2 South West (North) league. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography. Hornettes Ladies currently play in the National Challenge 2 South West (North) league. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography.

Returning to the Nest is Lucy Mager, who will make up one half of the leadership group.

The second half, leading from the front, is Hannah Handsford, another versatile player dominating the pack.

The player the coaches have asked to captain the side is someone who they believe is committed to the team, who will assist the coaches in their desire to drive and develop the team to new heights, be able to inspire the team on and off the field, and to be a spokesperson between the coaches and players.

Rhiannon Wain is proud to have been asked to captain the side this season and is excited to discover what the squad can achieve in the upcoming season.

As a squad Hornettes are very eager to get back to training in preparation for the upcoming 2020/21 season, to ensure both the established players and the handful of new recruits are ready to play when the RFU give the green light!

For any further information on joining the Hornettes Ladies, contact Wain on 07703 031126.