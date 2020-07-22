Being named new captain of Hornettes is a ‘real honour’ says Wain ahead of season

Hornettes Ladies currently play in the National Challenge 2 South West (North) league. Picture: James Wain Sports Photography. Archant

Rhiannon Wain has expressed her delight by saying it is a “real honour to be selected” as the new Hornettes Ladies captain.

The coaches have selected Wain, Hannah Handsford and Lucy Mager as an on-field leadership group.

“We are all – myself included, the leaders, coaches – very committed to the team and we are really pushing for the top end of the the table this season,” said Wain.

“It’s been a real honour to be selected and have the opportunity to lead this fantastic group of ladies to a higher level.

“I can’t really put it into words. I’m still getting used to it.

“I’m really passionate about the team and the club and wanting to build these ladies and not only make them into better rugby players but bringing them into the Hornettes family and take it to the next level.”

With a number of clubs returning to training, following the easing of the lockdown rules, Wain says the town is “lucky” to have a range of sporting talent.

She added: “Not only do we have two fantastic rugby teams but we’ve also got football teams for both men and women, cricket teams, sport in general in the town is massive.

“It is great to see the community coming together to support that. Clubs are doing everything safely to ensure they keep their players safe following the guidelines and getting back to it.”

Every Wednesday night at The Nest, Hornettes run two sessions between 7-7.40pm and 7.50-8.30pm and Wain admitted ‘it was lovely to see everyone’ again.

“I haven’t seen a lot of the ladies in three months,” she said.

“I’ve seen them via Zoom via the little screen on the computer, but apart from that we haven’t seen each other.

“The club have been really good in regards to organising sanitising stations, the ladies have to sanitise before they come onto the pitch, any equipment we use we would have to sanitise before and after use and then sanitise on your way out.

“On a personal level they are like my family, I’ve played with a lot of them in the last five to six years and it’s been absolutely fantastic.

“It’s not only good for me for my physical wellbeing but my mental wellbeing as well. It’s been great to see them and get in contact. It’s just great to be honest and it has been really nice just to catch up, get back to it and have a sense of normality.”