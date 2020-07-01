Advanced search

Weston Rugby Club award Kay Kaschek for outstanding contributions to Minis and Juniors Rugby

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 July 2020

Kay Kaschek picks up the trophy for outstanding contributions to Minis and Juniors Rugby at Weston Rugby Club. Picture: Weston Rugby Club.

Kay Kaschek picks up the trophy for outstanding contributions to Minis and Juniors Rugby at Weston Rugby Club. Picture: Weston Rugby Club.

Weston Minis Chairman Keith Burke has praised Kay Kaschek following her award for outstanding contributions to Minis and Juniors Rugby.

Kaschek has managed different Minis age groups, contributed ideas, actions and minutes to committee meetings as the minis and junior sections secretary, as well as helping with fundraising and events, including the festival, throughout the last few years.

And Burke says Kaschek is a “great inspiration” and a “valued member” of the club.

“That’s what those awards are all about – it’s recognising, acknowledging someone who has gone over and beyond, and what they do for the club,” said Burke.

“It’s definitely great to see her win the award. She’s very special to the club.

“She does a lot for it and she’s a part of the minis and junior family and always will be.

“It’s great to have her on board, part of the team and to see her kids growing up in the team as well.

“It is a big thank you for everything she has been doing and to see her receive it. It’s a proud moment for me as well as for Dan to say thank you for everything she has done for the club.”

