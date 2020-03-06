Weston chairman Land says he couldn't have expected the club's success this year

Weston have three games in hand over Barnstaple and Oakhampton. (Picture: Josh Thomas). Archant

Weston chairman Peter Land said he couldn't have envisaged the position his team are in ahead of taking on Newbury Blues this Saturday, writes Josh Thomas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club sit in third place in the South West Premier table behind Barnstaple and Okehampton.

The Blues occupy one of the two relegation places but Land expects another challenging encounter away in Devon, admitting the recent lack of games have disrupted their rhythm.

"The lads are really looking forward to actually getting back on the field and getting into the side of things," he said.

"The weather has certainly disrupted their form and they're really looking forward to now getting a very good run-in to end their season and keep themselves in contention.

"Newbury is always going to be a big game. They have certainly picked up in form and are going to be very competitive. We are a team everyone wants to beat at the moment and they are a team that wants to win to guarantee their safety."

Darren Crompton's side enter the final stages of the campaign with seven games to play over the course of eight weeks, but Land says it will be just like when they played earlier in the season as they seek promotion to the National League Two.

"We will just take it one game at a time. The end of the season is always a trial, you don't know which teams may have invested around the Christmas period in order to push for promotion or guarantee their safety," he added.

"They have shown their form at the start of the season where playing every week hasn't bothered them at all, so playing every week is something they will be used to.

"It's only the recent weather that's just led to a number of games being cancelled. It will be like the start of the season where they were playing every week."

But whatever happens, Land has said this campaign will one to remember, adding: "It's safe to say this season has defied all expectations.

"I don't think anyone could have envisaged at the start of the season where we would be.

"Pushing for promotion or pushing for a promotion play-off. It's just been an enjoyable time to watch a group of players come together and put in some exceptional performances."