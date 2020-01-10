Weston fly-half Dan Lomax toasts 50th appearance with 'special' win over Camborne

Weston RFC V Camborne. Dan Lomax making his 50th appearance for the 1st XV. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Dan Lomax says Weston's 14-10 victory over Camborne was 'special' after the fly-half made his 50th appearance for the club.

Saturday's game was Weston's 11th match without defeat at the Recreational Ground, having last tasted defeat in December 2018.

And Lomax was pleased Weston could maintain their undefeated run in their first game since November 23.

"To get over (Saturday) was pretty special after five, six weeks off," said Lomax.

"We try not to look at it too much, but we went through the whole of 2019 unbeaten at home and that's a pretty good stat to have. Although you want to take it game by game and kind of look over it at the end of the season, that's something to be really proud of.

"It's about keeping that going now and also improving on the road. It's no good winning at home if we are going to lose away. It's about improving away and keeping that home record.

Saturday also saw Lomax reach the landmark of half a century of matches for Weston, where he was the third home-grown player after Huw Morgan and Sam Fisher to reach milestones this season.

"I've been with this club the whole time, I'm a senior now and it's taken me almost seven years to get to my 50th, but this club is everything and I am just happy with the way we are going at the moment, but it's a nice milestone," he added.

"Hugh's 65th the other week, Sam as well got his 50th. Just to see those players that have come through the juniors to get those milestones at first-team level is really good for the club."

Asked was it down to being a family club, Lomax told the Weston Mercury: "I think so, culture, ethos of the club, people just love pulling on the shirt together and getting a beer after the game. That's the most important thing if you are enjoying each other's company, you enjoy playing together."

Weston travel to Gloucester this weekend, looking to claim their second win of the season over Drybook.

"We did beat them at home, but they always put up a good fight, the same as last year when we played them," said Lomax.

"It's kind of difficult but you have to go full steam at them because they like to disrupt a lot of the ball. It's always a good battle, but like any game of rugby, always mates afterwards."