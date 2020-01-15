Rugby: Winscombe miss out at Matson

Winscombe's Owen Howells tries to get through the Matson defence (pic John Podpadec) Archant

Winscombe were left empty handed following a 32-14 loss at Western Counties North high-flyers Matson.

Winscombe's Will Pearce bursts through for a try against Matson (pic John Podpadec) Winscombe's Will Pearce bursts through for a try against Matson (pic John Podpadec)

The hosts took early control with a pair of converted tries, as Sam Dearsley went close in reply with a pair of long-range penalties.

Matson added a penalty to go into the break 17-0 up, then saw their number eight drive over for his second try after the restart.

Winscombe hit back as prop Simon Thomson charged down the wing to set up good position before the ball was sent through the backs to Will Pearce to go over by the posts.

Dearsley converted and, after a series of scrums under the posts, Winscombe were awarded a penalty try as two Matson props were shown yellow cards.

Ewan Griffiths charges down a Matson kick (pic John Podpadec) Ewan Griffiths charges down a Matson kick (pic John Podpadec)

That made it 22-14, with time for an upset, but Matson saw their left wing run in two unconverted tries to seal victory.

Winscombe will look to bounce back when they play host to Bristol Saracens on Saturday.