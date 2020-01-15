Advanced search

Rugby: Winscombe miss out at Matson

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 January 2020

Winscombe's Owen Howells tries to get through the Matson defence (pic John Podpadec)

Winscombe's Owen Howells tries to get through the Matson defence (pic John Podpadec)

Winscombe were left empty handed following a 32-14 loss at Western Counties North high-flyers Matson.

Winscombe's Will Pearce bursts through for a try against Matson (pic John Podpadec)

The hosts took early control with a pair of converted tries, as Sam Dearsley went close in reply with a pair of long-range penalties.

Matson added a penalty to go into the break 17-0 up, then saw their number eight drive over for his second try after the restart.

Winscombe hit back as prop Simon Thomson charged down the wing to set up good position before the ball was sent through the backs to Will Pearce to go over by the posts.

Dearsley converted and, after a series of scrums under the posts, Winscombe were awarded a penalty try as two Matson props were shown yellow cards.

Ewan Griffiths charges down a Matson kick (pic John Podpadec)

That made it 22-14, with time for an upset, but Matson saw their left wing run in two unconverted tries to seal victory.

Winscombe will look to bounce back when they play host to Bristol Saracens on Saturday.

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Rugby: Winscombe miss out at Matson

Winscombe's Owen Howells tries to get through the Matson defence (pic John Podpadec)

Back-to-back wins for Wrington Redhill Reserves

Jake Horton scored Wrington Redhill Reserves' third goal against Yatton & Cleeve.

Weston AC enjoy Riverbank Rollick

Weston Athletics Club male team members celebrate winning the team prize.

Rise in antisocial behaviours incidents in Worle

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Golf: Wedmore members back in action

Mixed Greensomes winners Sue Hughes and Kev Osman either side of organiser Tony Ireland
