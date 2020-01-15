Rugby: Winscombe miss out at Matson
PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 January 2020
Archant
Winscombe were left empty handed following a 32-14 loss at Western Counties North high-flyers Matson.
The hosts took early control with a pair of converted tries, as Sam Dearsley went close in reply with a pair of long-range penalties.
Matson added a penalty to go into the break 17-0 up, then saw their number eight drive over for his second try after the restart.
Winscombe hit back as prop Simon Thomson charged down the wing to set up good position before the ball was sent through the backs to Will Pearce to go over by the posts.
Dearsley converted and, after a series of scrums under the posts, Winscombe were awarded a penalty try as two Matson props were shown yellow cards.
That made it 22-14, with time for an upset, but Matson saw their left wing run in two unconverted tries to seal victory.
Winscombe will look to bounce back when they play host to Bristol Saracens on Saturday.