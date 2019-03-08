Advanced search

Youth rugby: Mixed fortunes for Hornets Chargers

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 October 2019

Hornets Chargers under-13s face the camera

Archant

Hornets Chargers under-13s had mxied fortunes in their first away game of the season.

They took on Nailsea & Backwell first in a triangular fixture at Chew Valley and were soon on the scoreboard.

A second try followed, with Hornets going over three more times in the first half to lead 25-0.

The second half saw them up their game with great interplay between forwards and backs leading to six more tries in a 55-0 win.

Zach Combstock, Charlie Roberts and Ellis Roberts all scored twice, with Oli Thorne, Cole Harding, Tommy Crane, Dylan Hawley and Noah Turner also going over.

Chargers then met the hosts, who were refreshed and well-drilled and scored four tries in the first half.

Hornets went close to a reply in the second half, with some great rucking and strong runs, but the Chew defence held firm.

And the home side were restricted to just two more tries to their tally as they ran run out 30-0 winners.

