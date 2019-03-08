Exmouth game will present an opportunity to 'play our rugby' says Nel

Weston rugby's captain Marcus Nel after 38-29 victory over Brixham Archant

Marcus Nel claims Weston's game with Exmouth on Saturday will be another opportunity to 'play our rugby' as they aim to maintain their 100 per cent home record.

Weston go into the game following Saturday's 35-19 defeat to Exeter University and Nel says he is looking forward to being back in action at the Recreation Ground.

"Saturday will be another game where we have an opportunity to play our rugby and that's what excites me," he said.

"When everything clicks it's not a personal thing for me, it's a team thing. We need to make Weston a place that teams don't want to travel to and play a relentless style of rugby."

Despite defeat at the Topsham Sports Ground, captain Nel says it will help grow and shape them for this weekend's game.

"Poor performances allow us to learn and develop. we'll look to right our wrongs and get back to playing the Weston way this weekend," he added.