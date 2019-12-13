Rugby: Barnstaple clash 'as big as it gets' says Weston's Nel

Weston Rugby Club all line up after their game with Exmouth at the Recreation Ground. Archant

Weston captain Marcus Nel says their match with South West Premier leaders Barnstable is 'as big as it gets' this weekend, writes Josh Thomas.

Marcus Nel after Weston's win over Exmouth at the Recreation Ground. Marcus Nel after Weston's win over Exmouth at the Recreation Ground.

Saturday's match, which kicks off at 2.30pm, will see second-placed Weston play their first game since the middle of November, lying seven points behind the table-toppers.

And Nel says he is looking forward to playing at The Recreational Ground for the final time this year.

"I look at our training on Monday, there was a definite excitement around being back and having a couple of matches coming up this weekend," he said.

"Hopefully the break will has done people well. It's as big as it gets this season.

"Apart of it being a top of the table clash it's also a way we can wrap up the first round of fixtures (at home).

"It's big because we have made it a big game."

As Weston look to extend their 100 per cent home record with victory - having taken five wins from five so far this season - Nel feels their run has given them great pleasure.

"Winning always makes it more enjoyable. So far this season, it's been very good," he added.

"I'm sure I speak for most people in the team when I say that they are looking forward to actually getting out and playing on a Saturday at the moment.

"We are doing well and there is a bit more belief around the club."

Having taken over as captain from Sam Coles earlier this year, Nel says despite it being a "work in progress" everyone is in it together and he was full of praise for the work done behind the scenes and head coach Darren Crompton.

"It's an exciting position to be in, it's not just down to me," added Nel.

"There's a lot more to it in terms of the players, people training, people putting in the effort for the club.

"The volunteers, the coaches, the committee, those are the things that really push you into the position that we are. It's not a one-man show."

As for the influence of Crompton, he said: "Having someone come in who's part of the structure is helpful as well and that's probably contributed to getting us to where are at this point of the season."