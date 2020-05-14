Parker honoured to be made new club captain at Hornets ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Hornets No.8 Matt Parkers try against Bridgwater & Albion was one of eight tries he scored last season.

Matthew Parker has said being named the new club captain of Hornets is a “massive honour” ahead of the 2020/21 season.

After leading his side to promotion from Tribute South West One West as champions to the South West Premier for the first time since 2018, Parker nominated himself for the role and was met with support from the committee.

“That’s the biggest thing,” said the number eight.

“To ask the committee and senior members of the club and they back me up and say ‘go for it, you’ll do a good job’ that’s perfect, that’s what you want to hear.”

After taking over the captaincy from Joe Gadd, following the forward’s shoulder injury at Crediton, Parker said the support from the former skipper has played a massive part too.

“It makes it easier, he’s open and very approachable, Joe’s a top bloke so he will help me hopefully as much as I need it,” he added.

“Even though there is only one club captain, I think we have two as Joe is still on the scene and still wants to get involved, which is perfect.”

Parker has been with the club since the age of 12 and seen so many highs and lows, including relegation from the South West Premier two years ago.

But the newly appointed captain says he is fulfilling a childhood dream, adding: “It’s a massive honour. When you look at the board in the club and it’s got previous club captains and you still see those captains walk around the club now, you are there now with them.

“It’s a shame that we did get relegated that year, but now we have built ourselves up. We have strength in players, strength in depth and we are fully backed from the club.

“The next couple of years we will still develop and still grow as a team. You never know how far this could go.”

Next year will also see Weston and Hornets in the fifth tier of the English league system for the first time since a couple of years ago and Parker feels it’s wonderful for the town to see rugby played at a high level.

He said: “For a little town of Weston to be at that standard, not every town can do that.

“We are not massive as a town and we have two strong sides that will compete next year.”