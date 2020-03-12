Helping Hornets to secure promotion to Premier would be dream for captain Parker

Hornets skipper Matt Parker pushes forward during their 38-10 win over Devenport Services. Archant

Matthew Parker says hopes of leading Hornets to promotion to the South West Premier is 'everything I have dreamed about'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parker steered his side to a 38-10 victory over Devonport Services to go 10 points clear with four games left in their season.

'It's everything I've dreamed about being captian since I was young,' said number eight Parker.

'To have the opportunity now at the moment is fantastic and potentially be captian with promotion.

'Unfortunately Joe Gadd, our club captain, has had injuries and is watching from the sideline, which no one wants to do.

'As captain, everyone wants to seal promotion so let's make it happen.'

Saturday's victory over Devonport maintained Hornets' unbeaten run since September and Parker was delighted to pick up another victory.

'It's great, what we wanted to do is make sure we got the four points we needed,' he added.

'Fortunately we got four tries to give us an extra bonus point. We've come away with what we needed which is great and helps our chase for the league.'

Parker also got himself on the scoresheet when he claimed one of the five tires.

'Mine wasn't much to be fair, just a quick ball off the nine which helped for about a yard,' added Parker.

'As a team we have all gelled now, we've moulded, got what we needed. Everyone's happy.

'From one to 18 everyone wants it, everyone has come together.

'We've always had local lads come through. Luckily we've got the attraction of some Hartley boys, who bring great things to the team which everyone needs.

'We've got great player depth, we've got everything and everyone is playing with a smile on their face.'

Hornets are next in action on March 21 against Thornbury and Parker says they will go to South Gloucestershire full of confidence.

'They are up there fighting for it and we know what they are doing and we will keep going,' he added.

Parker was also full of praise for coach Jon Richardson.

'He's fantastic,' added Richardson 'He lives and breathes rugby, which is great, what the club needed. He's a local lad, been down here for years he's the dream.'