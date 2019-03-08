School Sport: Priory girls enjoy rugby ‘Grand Slam’

The year eight girls’ rugby team at Priory Community School were celebrating a Grand Slam of their own at their first festival.

The event, at Hornets RFC, saw them take on other schools and claim an impressive 20-10 win over Gordano in their first match.

The Priory team went on to win their remaining four matches in a superb display, with some of the girls now planning on joining the Hornets set-up.

PCSA puts a strong emphasis on its sport and after-school curricular activities, with former students Curtis Langdon and Josh Caulfield currently making a name for themselves in the wider rugby world.

Head of PE Tina Delaney said: “These girls were fantastic and a real credit to PCSA. Some girls were playing for the first time and I was very proud of how well they worked together.”

PCSA are now running a period six contact girls’ rugby group, due to the large amount of interest the sport has gained.