Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School Sport: Priory girls enjoy rugby ‘Grand Slam’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 April 2019

The year eight girls’ rugby team at Priory Community School were celebrating a Grand Slam of their own at their first festival.

The event, at Hornets RFC, saw them take on other schools and claim an impressive 20-10 win over Gordano in their first match.

The Priory team went on to win their remaining four matches in a superb display, with some of the girls now planning on joining the Hornets set-up.

PCSA puts a strong emphasis on its sport and after-school curricular activities, with former students Curtis Langdon and Josh Caulfield currently making a name for themselves in the wider rugby world.

Head of PE Tina Delaney said: “These girls were fantastic and a real credit to PCSA. Some girls were playing for the first time and I was very proud of how well they worked together.”

PCSA are now running a period six contact girls’ rugby group, due to the large amount of interest the sport has gained.

Most Read

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Readers have their say on controversial Article 50 petition

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Weston man jailed for part played in knifepoint robbery

Ryan Bartley. Picture: Gloucester Constabulary

Missing teenager found

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CONFIRMED: The Red Arrows WILL return to Weston for the 2019 air festival

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

Most Read

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Readers have their say on controversial Article 50 petition

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Weston man jailed for part played in knifepoint robbery

Ryan Bartley. Picture: Gloucester Constabulary

Missing teenager found

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CONFIRMED: The Red Arrows WILL return to Weston for the 2019 air festival

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

School Sport: Priory girls enjoy rugby ‘Grand Slam’

Animals die in late-night barn blaze

A fire at a farm in Mark gutted an outhouse Picture:Devon and Somerset Fire Service

Six-a-side World Cup spots up for grabs

Ron Atkinson

Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters impress at South West Schools’ event

Splitz Gymnastics Club youngsters face the camera

Somerset Soccer Schools to host Easter camp

Youngsters receive their trophies at a Somerset Soccer Schools course
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists