Weston's Rees delighted with try reward

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 January 2020

Weston's Sam Rees tries to skip past the Exeter University defence.

Archant

Weston winger Sam Rees says to score his first try for the club was a 'lovely feeling' after defeating Exeter University.

After signing from Dings Crusaders in November, the winger was played in by replacement Kyran Devitt before going over for the Seagulls third try of the day.in the second half of his side's 24-17 victory.

And Rees, who was playing in only his third game, says he is loving his time with the club so far.

"It's a lovely feeling to get on the scoresheet for the first time," said a delighted Rees.

"I'm really enjoying my time down here, it was very strong opposition as well which makes the try even more sweeter.

"I will be looking to get more from now on."

With the scores level at 7-7 at half-time, Rees admits it took Weston a little while to settle into their normal routine, but when they did they never looked back.

He said: "It was a little bit of confidence from us, we took a while to get going but then getting that confidence, getting that score just on half time allowed us to really build up on it and work into it for the second half.

"We kind of needed that really, we didn't work as hard as would have liked in the first half.

"There were a few little errors every now and then, but come the second half we pulled ourselves together and we worked really hard and scored some great tries."

Saturday's victory saw Weston make it 13 games unbeaten at home since defeat in December 2018 and Rees was full of praise for the fans who once again came down in their numbers to show their support.

"We are extremely proud of that record, that also comes from the fans," he added.

"We get a great amount of support. They are our 16th man. It really makes a difference getting everyone behind us, we are getting some great support.

"I just would like to say thank you to all the fans who came down and we will try to do our best to do what's right for them next week (against Barnstaple)."

