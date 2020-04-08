RFU made the right decision regarding end of season says Hornets coach Richardson

The Hornets celebrate Callum Lane's try in their last game before the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Josh Thomas Archant

Hornets coach Jon Richardson said the Rugby Football Union have done the “right thing” in figuring out how the season should have ended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Hornets will play in the South West Premier for the first time since 2018. Picture: James Wain The Hornets will play in the South West Premier for the first time since 2018. Picture: James Wain

The RFU have decided the way to end the campaign would be based on standings calculated on a best playing record formula to maintain promotion and relegation.

“I’m glad the RFU took their time and thought about it,” said Richardson after Hornets were officially crowned champions of South West One.

“It’s the right thing and most people are happy about it. Everyone went up from our league, obviously we are very thankful with us on top. We can move on to prepare for next year now.”

After relegation from the South West Premier in 2018, Hornets will once again do battle with local rivals Weston during the 2020/21 campaign.

“It’s always a brilliant day for both sets of fans, it’s a great rivalry. It’s taken us a long time to catch up with Weston and I just can’t wait to be honest,” added Richardson.

But the head coach, who recently signed a new contract to stay on following his successful year with the club, has said his side are “really pleased” with the decsision.

He added: “They feel as though their hard work has been rewarded with the way it should have been.

“You look at the whole of the league next year, it’s a brilliant league, it’s going to be so competitive. The rugby will he so exciting all the time and I just can’t want to get started next year.”

Whilst the club are still coming to terms with the decision, messages from far and wide have come in congratulating the club on their promotion, including one from Bath and England winger Joe Cokanasiga.

And Richardson has praised the attitude of the whole club.

He added: “A lot of messages coming in, including Joe, who is Mua’s (Inoke) cousin. It’s always nice to get a message from an international player. It’s unbelievable.

“It’s been a massive effort from the whole club, the committee have been onside doing everything they can to help with the playing side.

“The coaches have been brilliant for all the teams. The players, supporters, mini section is strong as ever, women’s section is full. The whole club is flying and long may it continue.”

Richardson has also made a plea asking for local sponsors to “invest into a fantastic local sports club, that brings so much to so many people, we are all here” and for new players interested in joining the club to get in touch via the club website.