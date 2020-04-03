Final rugby tables revealed

Weston 1st XV face the camera (pic Josh Thomas) Archant

The RFU has revealed the final placings for the 2019/20 rugby season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hornets in action during their match with Sidmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Hornets in action during their match with Sidmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Proposals from the RFU governance committee to conclude the season at professional and community level were ratified by the RFU Council, with standings calculated on a best playing record formula to maintain promotion and relegation.

And Weston have finished as runners-up in the South West Premier behind Barnstaple, who earn promotion.

Local rivals Hornets, meanwhile, are confirmed as champions of South West One and will do battle with their neighbours in 2020/21.

Final standings 2019/20

South West Premier

Barnstaple 88.69 (promoted)

WESTON 73.47

MAidenhead 73.33

Okehampton 67.20

Brixham 63.60

Exeter Univ 59.89

Drybrook 56.40

Ivybridge 56.40

Camborne 55.20

Exmouth 54.00

Launceston 53.87

Newbury Blues 44.40 (relegated)

Bracknell 38.93 (relegated)

South West One

HORNETS 87.88 (promoted)

Thornbury 82.00

Lydney 81.60

Devonport Services 80.53

Sidmouth 71.45

Chew Valley 70.47

Bridgwater & Albion 64.80

North Petherton 61.20

Keynsham 60.12

Crediton 45.60

Newent 39.73

Cleve 34.80 (relegated)

Newton Abbot 20.40 (relegated)

Western Counties North

Stroud 126.73 (promoted)

Matson 97.97

Cheltenham 97.03

Midsomer Norton 90.05

Avonmouth OB 88.40

Chipping Sodbury 84.50

Barton Hill 69.73

GORDANO 60.27

WINSCOMBE 53.97

Old Bristolians 50.82

Spartans (Glos) 49.87

CLEVEDON 41.60

Bristol Saracens 24.70 (relegated)

Coney Hill -11.73 (relegated)

Somerset Premier

Burnham on Sea 121.73

Nailsea & Backwell 95.73

Minehead Barbarians 88.11

Yatton 82.93

Avon 82.46

Oldfield Old Boys 78.87

Imperial 71.70

Wells 67.09

Stothert & Pitt 58.38

St Bernadettes OB 57.42

Hornets II 54.48

Weston II 43.50

Tor 33.22

Old Redcliffians II 12.73

Somerset 1

Bristol Harlequins 95.71

Crewkerne 74.64

Chew Valley II 71.33

Bridgwater & Alb II 67.33

Cheddar Valley 61.29

Keynsham II 58.57

Old Sulians 47.74

North Petherton II 43.54

Midsomer Norton II 30.44

Wellington II 23.96

Taunton II 20.80

Bath Old Edwardians 15.51

Somerset Two North

Nailsea & Backwell II 100.06

Gordano II 89.10

Bristol Telephone A 67.67

Oldfield Old Boys II 64.85

Hornets III 64.25

Winscombe II 57.01

Yatton II 45.83

Old Redcliffians III 42.91

Bristol Barbarians 22.46

Walcot II 16.58

Weston III 14.12

Clevedon II 1.83

Somerset Three North

Stothert & Pitt II 70.50

Chew Valley III 63.24

St Bernadettes OB II 60.95

Imperial II 46.63

Bristol Harlequins II 45.71

Keynsham III 42.95

Old Culverhaysians 26.68

Yatton III -8.75

Winscombe III -14.44