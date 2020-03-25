Hornets coach Richardson says missing out on move up leagues would be ‘travesty’

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson says it would be a ‘travesty’ if his side missed out on promotion to the South West Premier because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Rugby Football Union had originally called off all games up to April 14, before the spread of COVID-19 forced them to end the season for all teams below the Gallagher Premiership.

And Richardson, who has recently signed a new contract to stay at the club next season, hopes the right decision on what happens regarding who goes up and down will be made in mid-April.

“I think we are ready for the next league up,” said Richardson.

“I hope the league stands, it would be a travesty if the leagues were nulled – teams in relegation positions that need to go down, teams that are top of the leagues that are ready to go up.

“I just think it would have been a poor decision from the RFU to null the season, a copout decision really.

“Whichever way you do it you are going to upset people, but no one was expecting this at the end of the season. If everyone accepts where they are in the league, it is what it is, no one can change anything on it.

“We’re ready for the next league, same as Taunton they’re ready for the next league. There will be sides at the bottom of the league who will be glad they are going down to the next league.

“I just think people can stomp and cry about the fact they could have and may have got out of relegation or caught league leaders.

“The fact is they didn’t and they hadn’t in time. No one was expecting this to happen, I think everyone must accept the season has finished early, accept their league positions.

“People go up and go down as they would have, and we move onto the next year.”

When asked how Richardson would finish the season off, he added: “You just have to take the league position you finished in.

“No one’s been in this situation before, I think everyone has to accept what happens.

“To be honest it makes no difference to us if we are in the league up or the same league, we will have the same amount of games, players, level of support.

“These teams that have worked so hard to be at top of their leagues should be rewarded for it, it’s like the start of the season again.”