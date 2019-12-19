Rugby: Weston team news December 21

Weston Rugby Club play in the South West Premier Archant

Weston Rugby Club have revealed their teams for the last matches of 2019 this weekend.

The first team are set to travel to Devon to take on Brixham in the South West Premier on Saturday, having seen their home match with leaders postponed due to a waterlogged pitch last weekend.

United, meanwhile, are due to play host to Stothert & Pitt in a Somerset Premier contest at The Recreation Ground.

Both matches kick off at 2.30pm.

1st XV (10.30am meet)

15 Alex Howman

14 Sam Rees

13 Huw Morgan

12 Marcus Nel (c)

11 Mitch Salisbury

10 Dan Lomax

9 Kadin Brocks

1 Sam Coles

2 Adam Fisher

3 Ollie Streeter

4 Ash Russell

5 Tom Sugg

6 Jacob Cox

7 Ben Tothill

8 Brad Talbot

16 George Bamsey

17 James Allen

18 George Chapman

United XV (1pm meet)

15 Ross bennett

14 Kyran Devitt

13 Chris Young (c)

12 Cam Maslen

11 Mike McCarthy

10 Archie Tilsley

9 Dan Press

1 Sol Ward

2 Aaron Solomon

3 Steve Donegan

4 Rhys Matthews

5 Mark Walker

6 Blaine Tottle

7 Rich Bignell

8 Sam Fisher

16 Tom Wheatley

17 Rhys Matthews

18 Joe Ham