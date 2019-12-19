Rugby: Weston team news December 21
PUBLISHED: 13:22 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 19 December 2019
Archant
Weston Rugby Club have revealed their teams for the last matches of 2019 this weekend.
The first team are set to travel to Devon to take on Brixham in the South West Premier on Saturday, having seen their home match with leaders postponed due to a waterlogged pitch last weekend.
United, meanwhile, are due to play host to Stothert & Pitt in a Somerset Premier contest at The Recreation Ground.
Both matches kick off at 2.30pm.
1st XV (10.30am meet)
15 Alex Howman
14 Sam Rees
13 Huw Morgan
12 Marcus Nel (c)
11 Mitch Salisbury
10 Dan Lomax
9 Kadin Brocks
1 Sam Coles
2 Adam Fisher
3 Ollie Streeter
4 Ash Russell
5 Tom Sugg
6 Jacob Cox
7 Ben Tothill
8 Brad Talbot
16 George Bamsey
17 James Allen
18 George Chapman
United XV (1pm meet)
15 Ross bennett
14 Kyran Devitt
13 Chris Young (c)
12 Cam Maslen
11 Mike McCarthy
10 Archie Tilsley
9 Dan Press
1 Sol Ward
2 Aaron Solomon
3 Steve Donegan
4 Rhys Matthews
5 Mark Walker
6 Blaine Tottle
7 Rich Bignell
8 Sam Fisher
16 Tom Wheatley
17 Rhys Matthews
18 Joe Ham