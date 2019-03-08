Ivybridge trip is 'massive' for Weston says four-try Talbot

Weston's game at Ivybridge this Saturday is "massive" for the club says Brad Talbot, writes Josh Thomas.

They beat Exmouth 63-7 to make it three home wins from three at the weekend and moved into the top two in the South West Premier.

And Talbot expects his side to use this win as a springboard for future success, saying: "It's massive. We lost last week and had to step up.

"This is going to be nothing, if we don't win and if we don't put in a performance next week, this week doesn't really matter. We need to step on from here and go forward.

"It's obviously going to be an away trip, but we are moving forward from here and just press on and just carry on our great start to the season.

"We just need to keep the pressure on Barnstaple at the top and just go from there.

"We have then got a nice home game (against Launceston) which we can hopefully go again."

Number eight Talbot spoke of his delight at how his team responded from their 34-19 defeat to Exeter University.

"It was a great reaction from the boys," said Talbot."We were on the back foot against Exeter and did what they did to us and just went forward from there and did really well. The boys all stepped up and we ran through our patterns and it worked really well."

Talbot was also thrilled to see Weston score over 50 points for the first time this season.

"It's amazing, you can't deny that, it's a very good thing," he added.

"To put that amount of points on any team in this league is tough and we've done it.

"They have had some excellent results this year. They've beaten Maidenhead away, drew with Ivybridge, so they've had some tough games and won and we've just not let them play at all."

Talbot was also full of praise for all of the side to help him score four of Weston's eight tries on the day.

"It was great," he added. "It was very good for me, but if you were here watching you can see a lot of my tries came from scrums which I've got to thank the forwards.

"I couldn't have scored those if I didn't get a platform from the front or the second rows."