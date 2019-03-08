Rugby Union: Scotland coach holds session for Hornets

Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson held a session at Hornets Archant

Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson held a special session for Hornets members at Hutton Moor last week.

An enthusiastic group of 65 players attended the fast-moving, 90-minute drill, with Wilson taking time out from his busy schedule ahead of the World Cup at his home club ground.

Pre-season training has been going very well with a new coaching set-up of Jon richardson and Rob Dempsey aided by junior coaches including Lee Hutchinson, Andy Fido, Paul Sheppard and Mark Millman.

Training has now moved on from fitness to creating game-play patterns and executing them at pace, with the first pre-season game at Okehampton on August 10.

Hornets will also visit Chipping Sodbury (August 17) and Taunton warriors (August 22, 7.30pm) and host Weston (August 29, 7.15pm) before opening the league season at home against Newent on September 7.