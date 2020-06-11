Advanced search

Sugg nominated to take over as new Weston club captain following departure of Nel

PUBLISHED: 11:03 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 11 June 2020

Tom Sugg in action for Weston during their 32-13 win over Launceston.

Archant

Tom Sugg has been nominated to take over as club captain at Weston Rugby Club following the departure of Marcus Nel.

Having helped Weston finish as runners-up in the South West Premier in 2019-20, South African Nel has joined National League outfit Clifton.

And director of rugby Sam Waterman said: “To elect a new club captain a meetind would ordinarily be held at the end of the season.

“Dueto Covid-19 bringing an abrupt halt to proceedings this was not feasible and as such no captain has formally been elected.

“After due consideration by a few senior players and director of rugby, the nomination of Tom Sugg as club captain for the 2020-21 season has been put forward.

“Tom has grown up playing for the club, already amassing 70 first XV caps. He is well on his way to building his own club legacy all at the tender age of 22.

“Tom is a prominent figure on and off the field and already holds the admiration of a number of his senior payers.

“He would relish the role as club captain and thrives on being challenged and developed.”

If elected, Sugg will be supported by long-standing club legend and former skipper Ash Russell as vice-captain.

Waterman added: “Ash would mentor Tom and be his consistent sounding board for all matters of leadership around the club.”

If another player is proposed during a seven-day period for other nominations to be made, ending June 10, a ballot involving playing members who hold a club badge and first-team players with more than eight appearances last season will be held.

If no further nominations are received, Sugg will duly be elected as club captain and first XV captain for 2020-21.

As for other matters at the club, Waterman added: “I am in negotiations with a number of new signings and hope to make an exciting annoucnement on a new arrival shortly. We have some players returning to the club as well as some new faces arriving.

“Having already secrued Rich Ford and Billy Kirks return, we hope to be putting together a very competitive squad with some much needed depth in key positions. In terms of training throughout June, optional sessions will still be running, but I expect all senior players to be keeping themselves fit.

“We want them to come out of the blocks strong when pre-season starts. The government are making regular announcements as the lockdown is eased and we hope to be able to commence a full pre-season training roster in July.

“We are aiming to gear up for another title challenge. I’m very excited about the prospect of next season, once we get going properly, and look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Thatchers are offering £1million worth of free cider



Neighbours evacuated as crews tackle Weston house fire



PICTURES: Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront



North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district



Sainsbury’s lodges appeal to build homes at site once earmarked for supermarket



