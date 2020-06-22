Hornets set to return to training following relaxing of lockdown rules

Hornets last played at The Nest on the 7 March, picking up a 38-10 victory over Devonport Services. Picture: Josh Thomas. Archant

Hornets will return to training on Tuesday (June 23) in three different slots.

The front five will meet at 6pm, the middle five at 7pm, which is then followed by the back five from 8pm.

All the sessions last an hour and will carry on twice a week every Tuesday and Thursday.

It is a far cry from last year’s pre-season BBQ in the Captain’s Cabin where new players were afforded the chance to meet their new teammates.

This year will be different, with head coach Jon Richardson expecting a number of new signings which he knows will be difficult going into a new environment.

“It can be difficult, especially for young players to come straight into a training situation rather than to meet the boys in a relaxed manner in the pub like we could last year, but unfortunately it is the way things have gone and there isn’t much anyone can do about it.” said Richardson.

“The lads will have to integrate themselves the hard way! We are training in small, positional groups, so hopefully it is as good as we can make it. We have a significant number of new players that will add quality and depth to the whole club.”

Newly appointed captain Matt Parker, who took over the armband from Joe Gadd, said there was great happiness within the club.

“The club just feels like a great place to be at the moment; nearly all the players are staying, which I think is testament to what the coaches, committee and supporters do here,” he said. “They make everyone feel welcome and long may it continue.”

Players such as Parker, Courtney Harris, Ross Cheeseborough, Dexter Nettleton, Adam Francis, Rob Dempsey, Danny Bailey and Charlie Carter are staying on, all of whom have over 100 caps and in Carter’s case, leading the charge for 200.

The coaching staff have remained the same with Richardson at the helm and Dempsey staying in the backs player coach role.

Paul Sheppard will again head up the seconds assisted by Mark Millman, while Bob Blainey and Keith O’Hagan are again the faces behind the infamous third team.

But the club say goodbye to long serving physio Chloe Swan, who will be sorely missed, having been a huge part of the club for six years and everyone wishes her the very best for the future and thanks her for her wonderful service.

Swan’s friend and colleague from the hospital, Jordie Davarian-Cross, will take over for the coming season.

As for the Ladies, Rhiannon Wain is again looking to lead her team into another season. Anyone looking to play in an exciting thriving local team please get in touch with the club.

The Minis and junior boys’ and girls’ teams are also looking to be back in action soon, when lockdown rules allow.