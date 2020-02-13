Hornets secure big win over Chew Valley rivals to take over at the top of the table

Charlie Carter scored 26 points of the Hornets 53 points in their triumph over Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hornets won by a margin of over 35 points for the third league game running to leapfrog Chew Valley into first place in the South West One table after a bonus point 53-13 victory at Lobbingtons.

In a top-of-the-table clash, the visitors opened the scoring through the reliable Charlie Carter before Chew came back with a penalty of their own to level the scores.

The sides swapped further penalties to level the scores again before the Hornets got the first try of the contest.

From a 22 metre drop-out Courtney Harris made ground and Matt Parker took it on before shipping the ball to Danny Bailey who found Andy Wheller to glide through a gap and draw the full back before offloading to winger Ozzy James to touch down.

Carter converted and, following a line-out on halfway, Chew's hooker overthrew the ball into the path of Hayden Tuttiett, who collected it and set off.

His surging run was backed up by Billy Kirk, who ran to the corner for an opportunistic try, which was again converted by Carter.

But, the home side got themselves back into the game after the referee decided Alec Chase had infringed and awarded a penalty try as well giving a yellow card to the loose-head prop.

Like last week after being down a man, Hornets instantly hit back as Adam Francis raced towards the line at pace, drawing the full back and playing in Carter who went over and then added the conversion to give the Hornets a 27-13 half-time lead.

Hornets started the second half just like the first as Andy Wheller slipped through for the bonus point try, before Carter's conversion put the visitors firmly in the driving seat.

They added to their tally when they were awarded another penalty, where Carter added another three points.

Then, following a line-out on the halfway line, Callum Lane's interchange of passes with Tuttiett saw the young hooker go over for his first try for Hornets which was again converted by Carter.

And after a dropped pass and knock-on in goal saw Danny Bailey pick up an easy try, Carter concluded his day and tally of 26 points for the match ahead of Cleve's visit to the Nest this Saturday.