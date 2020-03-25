More important things than rugby in the current climate says Weston coach Crompton

Weston head coach Darren Crompton led Weston to third in the South West Premier table. (Picture: Josh Thomas). Archant

Weston head coach Darren Crompton said there are more important things than rugby after the Coronavirus outbreak ended their league season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After an annoucment from the Rugby Football Union saying all leagues below the Gallagher Premiership were to finish, Crompton admitted that even though he is disappointed, the welfare and safety of people is more important.

“It’s frustrating for everyone who has put in effort this year, but you can’t help it can you?” said Crompton.

“As long as everyone keeps fit and well, everyone has got to do their bit and keep fit, but it is what it is and you have got to be philosophical on things like this.

“I don’t think they will be able to do much, because how can you prove who’s going to win what game and it’s a very tough thing to decide who’s going to go up and who’s going to go down. Who is going to say that people were going to win their games, it makes it all tough, doesn’t it?

“I think you will find football, rugby, all sports will be classed as a null and void year.

“It is one of those things, it’s better that everyone’s safe and you can understand why it’s happened, it’s a tough time for everyone at the moment.

“There are important things than rugby.”

Despite a successful year for the club, where they sit in third place of the South West Premier table, the RFU will make a decision regarding the outcome of the season next month.

“I don’t envy who is going to make the decision on what they are going to do,” added Crompton.

“It will be very tough on some teams and some teams will feel relieved because they were down the bottom of the league, it’s a funny one.

“We have had a good year, Barnstaple have also had a good year.

“You look at Burnham, who were top of their league they had a really good year too.

“It’s tough. There’s a lot of people who have good years but what’s going to happen with the Saracens, because if it’s a null and void year they will have another year in the Premiership.

“It’s an odd one, It’s thrown everything into chaos.

“Both the WRU and Football Assocation are not making decisions until April. It’s quite a long way off, you don’t know what they are going to do.”