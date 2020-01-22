Advanced search

Hornets secure back-to-back wins with derby delight over Weston in second-team clash

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 January 2020

Hornets 2nds V Weston 2nd XV. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Quentin Querl scored five tries to help Hornets seconds defeat Weston seconds 48-28 in their derby clash at the Nest.

After six games without a win, Hornets made it two wins from three matches with a wonderful display to move up to 11th.

In front of a large crowd, the visitors were keen to make an impact and were right on Hornets' line when a pass was intercepted by the electric Querl who sprinted the length of the pitch to score his first of the day, converted by Coleby-Hill.

Weston drew level but Hornets roared back into the lead after Chase collected the ball and made inroads, slipping the ball to Paul Morrissey, who dummied and found Andy Whellar to set off on a mazy run for another well-taken try, converted by Coleby-Hill.

But, after a few too many penalties from Hornets, Weston had a five-metre scrum which was well controlled and led to another try to level it up again.

Weston began to take more control and, from a well-executed lineout, got another converted try to go in front for the first time.

Hornets then attacked and got some possession to get close and, after a clinical lineout taken by the very impressive Keane Williams, set up a wonderful try for Chase.

Dempsey, on for the injured Coleby-Hill, made a break on halfway and sensibly slipped the ball to left wing Querl to score his second as the Hornets went back in front in the second half.

Hornets had a lineout on their own 22 which was secured by Dexter Nettleton, but the clearance kick was charged down and Weston were in front again with their bonus point try.

With 20 minutes to go, Williams won lineout ball and set up a drive for Bailey Jackson to dive and place the ball on the line.

Hornets were now beginning to show their better fitness as Weston seemed to tire and Querl helped himself to his hat-trick.

From the restart, Morrissey rolled back the years as he set off on a run, then just as his tank was beginning to empty he found Williams in space who, when held, found Querl for his fourth try which Dorrington converted.

Williams stole another Weston lineout on the Hornets 10 metre line and found Dempsey for a break before laying the ball off to Querl to run in his fifth try of the day, which was again converted by Dorrington for the biggest Hornets win of the season.

