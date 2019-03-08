Weston produce dozen good reasons to cheer during big victory over Newton Abbot

Weston 1st XV v Newton Abbot. Alex Howman scores in the corner. Archant

Weston ran in 12 tries on their way to a 74-17 rout of lowly Newton Abbot in South West Premier.

Weston 1st XV v Newton Abbot. Try scorer Robbie Mackay charging through the Newton Abbot defence. Weston 1st XV v Newton Abbot. Try scorer Robbie Mackay charging through the Newton Abbot defence.

The home side were quickly off the mark as they won a lineout close to the line and a catch and drive move saw Brabham touch down for the first time for the club.

Weston repeated the trick minutes later, with Bignell touching down on this occasion, and Mackay’s conversion made it 12-0.

Weston kept threatening to score but made a number of errors before tidying up their play and scoring four tries without reply in a 14-minute burst.

Full-back Robbie MacKay scored a quick brace, the second of which earned Weston’s bonus point and came after a sweeping move from the restart.

Weston 1st XV v Newton Abbot. James Mackay converting Charlie Brabham's try. Weston 1st XV v Newton Abbot. James Mackay converting Charlie Brabham's try.

Talbot finished off a great series of plays to score a fifth try which James Mackay converted, with Robbie MacKay completing a first-half hat-trick as Weston’s backs ripped through the All Whites defence.

Weston eased off, allowing Newton Abbot a pick-and-drive opportunity from short range as Radford touched down on the stroke of half time to make it 36-5.

Despite fielding a depleted side, compared with earlier in the season, Newton Abbot started the second half with great determination and scored two tries in quick succession as Weston remained too passive.

Hooker Dore was a constant threat and carried very well, giving quick possession to the backs as Vicary and Allen went over and Throgmorton added a conversion to make it 36-17 and suggest a comeback might be on the cards.

Weston 1st XV v Newton Abbot. Brad Talbot in the thick of it. Weston 1st XV v Newton Abbot. Brad Talbot in the thick of it.

Weston had other ideas and raised their game to play with ruthless and clinical skill, running in six tries in the last 25 minutes.

Brabham completed his brace by leaping over a ruck on the line and Talbot scored his second try too as the visitors defence began to crumble.

Howman picked up two scores as Sugg, on for the injured Bignell, made headway down the left and passed to the winger to seize his chances.

Weston ran the ball wide and found spaces all over the field as the visitors tired, with Robbie Mackay picking up a fourth try before a great interchange of passes between Bennett, on for Dickson, and Jones resulted in the latter claiming the 12th home try, as James MacKay finished with seven conversions.