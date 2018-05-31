Being the new club captain of Weston is a ‘huge honour’ says long-serving Tom Sugg

Tom Sugg has been with Weston for 13 years ever since arriving at the club when he was nine. Picture: Andrew Collins Copyright Andrew Collins 2016. All rights reserved

Newly appointed Weston captain Tom Sugg said it is a “huge honour” to be handed the armband after the departure of Marcus Nel, writes Josh Thomas.

Sugg has been with the club for 13 years since first appearing for the minis in the under-10s and was nominated by director of rugby Sam Waterman following Nel’s move to Clifton after four years with the club.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Weston,” said 22-year-old Sugg.

“Every year I’ve played, I have memories I’m really fond of and just sticking at it.

“Playing the whole way through has really made me stick with the club. I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It’s really an honour to be elected as captain for a club that is so deeply rooted with history.

“Being nominated was a bit unexpected at first, but I quickly found I had the support of the committee and team, which I’m hugely grateful for.

“I’ve played for this club through minis and juniors and I can remember the first time I put on the Weston shirt at nine years old on a wet and windy day at the Recrational Ground.

“My whole experience from the players, coaches and supporters has made this club a great place to be involved with and one I couldn’t speak more highly of.

“Having the opportunity to earn my stripes as Weston captain is a huge honour and one I’m really looking to do justice.

“The previous captains I’ve played under have all set really good examples for the role in giving me a basis to test myself against. George Sparks, Sam Coles, most recently Marcus Nel have all been strong inspirational figures for me and I’m humbled to get the chance to put my mark on the role.”

Number eight Sugg, who made his first XV debut at 17, says being put forward to be the new skipper by Waterman means a lot to him.

“Knowing I had his respect and he has put me forward has really given me some confidence, I didn’t think would come so soon,” he added.

“I’m sure my parents are really happy with it. It really does mean a lot and playing here for so long, it’s a great achievement I’m really proud of but the work is only just starting. I want to push forward, do well and put my mark on it. I want to make sure I give the best example of myself.”