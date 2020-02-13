Weston hopefuls get back to winning ways as bonus point success sees off Ivybridge

Weston returned to winning ways, after losing to Barnstaple last time out, by scoring four tries in a 27-6 bonus-point win over Ivybridge at The Recreation Ground.

The hosts took the lead in the third minute when full back Alex Howman put right wing Kyran Devitt away.

The winger was tackled into touch, but from the line-out prop Ollie Streeter stole the Ivybridge throw and Devitt cut in from the right wing to dummy his way over for the opener which was superbly converted by fly half Dan Lomax.

The visitors hit back through their dangerous backs and were only held out by excellent home defence notably a try-saving tackle by Howman and flanker Jacob Cox, who was tremendous throughout.

Darren Crompton's side weathered the storm and increased their lead on the half hour as scrum-half Ross Bennett provided a relieving 70-metre kick to within 10 metres of the visitors line.

Lock Tom Sugg disrupted the ensuing line-out allowing prolific number eight Brad Talbot to charge over before Lomax added another pin-point conversion.

And just before half time, Weston moved 19 points in front when strong runs from Bennett and hooker Adam Fisher freed Sugg, who was on hand to cross over.

The second half started without Lomax after he succumbed to a groin injury and was replaced by Archie Tilsley, who came on for his first appearance of the season.

Ivybridge finally got on the scoresheet in the 50th minute through impressive outside centre Charlie Bryant after he received a disguised inside pass from fly-half Luke Martell, who then added the extras and cut the lead to 12 points.

The rest of the second half was quite a frantic event with both sides flattering to deceive for long periods, but Weston eventually secured a bonus point try when instead of kicking an easy three points the hosts elected for a scrum which proved to be a correct decision as Streeter barrelled his way over.

Tilsley coolly slotted the extras to keep Weston in second place with all to play for.

On Saturday, Weston travel to in-form Launceston - who have won six of their last seven games after a poor start to the campaign - for another tough test.