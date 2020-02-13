Advanced search

Weston hopefuls get back to winning ways as bonus point success sees off Ivybridge

PUBLISHED: 13:30 13 February 2020

Weston returned to winning ways, after losing to Barnstaple last time out, by scoring four tries in a 27-6 bonus-point win over Ivybridge at The Recreation Ground.

The hosts took the lead in the third minute when full back Alex Howman put right wing Kyran Devitt away.

The winger was tackled into touch, but from the line-out prop Ollie Streeter stole the Ivybridge throw and Devitt cut in from the right wing to dummy his way over for the opener which was superbly converted by fly half Dan Lomax.

The visitors hit back through their dangerous backs and were only held out by excellent home defence notably a try-saving tackle by Howman and flanker Jacob Cox, who was tremendous throughout.

Darren Crompton's side weathered the storm and increased their lead on the half hour as scrum-half Ross Bennett provided a relieving 70-metre kick to within 10 metres of the visitors line.

Lock Tom Sugg disrupted the ensuing line-out allowing prolific number eight Brad Talbot to charge over before Lomax added another pin-point conversion.

And just before half time, Weston moved 19 points in front when strong runs from Bennett and hooker Adam Fisher freed Sugg, who was on hand to cross over.

The second half started without Lomax after he succumbed to a groin injury and was replaced by Archie Tilsley, who came on for his first appearance of the season.

Ivybridge finally got on the scoresheet in the 50th minute through impressive outside centre Charlie Bryant after he received a disguised inside pass from fly-half Luke Martell, who then added the extras and cut the lead to 12 points.

The rest of the second half was quite a frantic event with both sides flattering to deceive for long periods, but Weston eventually secured a bonus point try when instead of kicking an easy three points the hosts elected for a scrum which proved to be a correct decision as Streeter barrelled his way over.

Tilsley coolly slotted the extras to keep Weston in second place with all to play for.

On Saturday, Weston travel to in-form Launceston - who have won six of their last seven games after a poor start to the campaign - for another tough test.

Most Read

Nightclub to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Nightclub to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston hopefuls get back to winning ways as bonus point success sees off Ivybridge

Hornets secure big win over Chew Valley rivals to take over at the top of the table

Charlie Carter scored 26 points of the Hornets 53 points in their triumph over Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Callaghan is indoor rowing world champion

Shaun Callaghan at World Rowing Indoor Championships (Paris 2020)

College students offer free haircuts at Weston Sovereign Shopping Centre today

Weston College barbering students give out free hair cuts. Pictures: Gareth Newnham

Raise money for charities by joining Weston Lions’ 50/50 trail trek

Weston Lions, John Holland (president), Chris Nelson, Andrew Bryant and Malcolm Timmis with one of the signs they have sponsored at the start point of a charity walk they are organising. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24